June 3, 2025 1:18 AM 2 min read

Americans Are Cooking At Home More Than Ever Since COVID—And They Want Ingredients That Stretch Their Budget

by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Americans are firing up their stovetops at the "highest levels since early 2020," Campbell's Co. CPB chief executive Mick Beekhuizen told analysts on Monday.

What Happened: Beekhuizen declared in a post-earnings conference call that consumers are "turning to our brands for value, quality, and convenience" and "favoring ingredients that help stretch tighter food budgets."

Sales of condensed soup and broth — pantry staples that anchor low-cost meals — jumped 15% in Campbell's latest quarter, helping overall revenue beat Wall Street estimates even as the snacks division fell 5% on an organic basis.

The wallet shift comes as eating out grows pricier. Government data show the food-away-from-home index rose 3.9% in April from a year earlier, while prices for food at home slipped 0.4% on the month, widening the savings gap for households that choose their kitchens over restaurants.

Why It Matters: Fast-food giants are already feeling the heat. McDonald's MCD CEO Christopher Kempczinski said visits from low-income diners were down "nearly double digits" in the first quarter and middle-income consumers fell nearly as much. According to Reuters, Burger King’s parent, Restaurant Brands QSR, missed sales expectations after noting that customers were steering inflation-hit dollars toward groceries. Chipotle CMG cut its sales outlook too, blaming persistent inflation and economic uncertainty that keep guests at home.

See also: Elon Musk Is Tesla’s ‘Biggest Asset,’ Says Dan Ives As He Reiterates His $2 Trillion Market Cap For TSLA Stock

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Broader metrics also flash caution. The University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment gauge sank to a three-year low in May as households braced for higher prices.

Campbell Soup Company reported third-quarter sales of $2.475 billion, up 4% year-over-year and ahead of analyst expectations. Meals & Beverages sales jumped 15%, offsetting an 8% decline in Snacks, while adjusted EPS of $0.73 beat the $0.66 consensus. The company also expanded operating cash flow to $872 million over nine months, delivered $110 million in cost savings, and continues to return capital through dividends and share buybacks.

Price Action: Campbell’s Co. shares closed 0.62% up at $34.25 on Monday.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show CPB has a Growth score of 25%. Here is how it ranks on other metrics.

Photo Courtesy: Rimma Bondarenko on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read next: Garry Tan Says Founders Must Build With Customers To Compete With Giants Like Salesforce, Oracle: ‘You Can’t Farm This Out’

CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$49.67-0.82%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.80
Growth
91.36
Quality
66.99
Value
16.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CPB Logo
CPBThe Campbell's Co
$34.110.21%
MCD Logo
MCDMcDonald's Corp
$312.68-0.37%
QSR Logo
QSRRestaurant Brands International Inc
$72.000.83%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved