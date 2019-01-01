Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota, the Delaware Basin in Texas, and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 330 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, at a ratio of 49% oil and 51% natural gas and NGLs.