Range
51.75 - 52.97
Vol / Avg.
120.5K/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.92/1.79%
52 Wk
21.91 - 60.16
Mkt Cap
19.3B
Payout Ratio
10.09
Open
51.91
P/E
11.28
EPS
2.07
Shares
364.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Continental Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer targeting in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota, the Delaware Basin in Texas, and the Scoop/Stack plays in Oklahoma. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proven reserves of 1.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 330 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, at a ratio of 49% oil and 51% natural gas and NGLs.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.6901.790 0.1000
REV1.710B1.927B217.000M

Analyst Ratings

Continental Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Continental Resources (CLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Continental Resources's (CLR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Continental Resources (CLR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.38% upside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Continental Resources (CLR)?

A

The stock price for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is $52.88 last updated Today at 2:52:08 PM.

Q

Does Continental Resources (CLR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) reporting earnings?

A

Continental Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Continental Resources (CLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Continental Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Continental Resources (CLR) operate in?

A

Continental Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.