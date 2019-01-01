|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.690
|1.790
|0.1000
|REV
|1.710B
|1.927B
|217.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Continental Resources’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX).
The latest price target for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) was reported by RBC Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting CLR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.38% upside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is $52.88 last updated Today at 2:52:08 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Continental Resources’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Continental Resources.
Continental Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.