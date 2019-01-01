QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Citizens Bancshares Corp is a bank holding company. The company provides a range of commercial banking to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary. The bank offers a range of commercial and consumer deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, time certificates of deposit and regular savings accounts. Citizens Bancshares engages in a range of lending activities, including consumer/installment loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans and commercial loans.

Citizens Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Bancshares (CITZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Bancshares (OTCPK: CITZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Bancshares's (CITZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Bancshares (CITZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Bancshares (CITZ)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Bancshares (OTCPK: CITZ) is $28.9 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 19:41:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens Bancshares (CITZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 26, 2013 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2013.

Q

When is Citizens Bancshares (OTCPK:CITZ) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens Bancshares (CITZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Bancshares (CITZ) operate in?

A

Citizens Bancshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.