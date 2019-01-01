Citizens Bancshares Corp is a bank holding company. The company provides a range of commercial banking to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary. The bank offers a range of commercial and consumer deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, time certificates of deposit and regular savings accounts. Citizens Bancshares engages in a range of lending activities, including consumer/installment loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction loans and commercial loans.