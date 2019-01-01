QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
China Index Holdings Ltd operates as a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company's services span across data services, analytics services, promotion services and listing services for China's real estate markets. It serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including industry professionals and business communities, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data. Further, the group focuses more on the enormous market opportunity within China's commercial property sector through a commercial property online marketing portals and mobile applications.

China Index Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Index Holdings (CIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Index Holdings (NASDAQ: CIH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Index Holdings's (CIH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Index Holdings (CIH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Index Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for China Index Holdings (CIH)?

A

The stock price for China Index Holdings (NASDAQ: CIH) is $0.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:21:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Index Holdings (CIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Index Holdings.

Q

When is China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) reporting earnings?

A

China Index Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is China Index Holdings (CIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Index Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does China Index Holdings (CIH) operate in?

A

China Index Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.