China Index Holdings Ltd operates as a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company's services span across data services, analytics services, promotion services and listing services for China's real estate markets. It serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including industry professionals and business communities, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data. Further, the group focuses more on the enormous market opportunity within China's commercial property sector through a commercial property online marketing portals and mobile applications.