Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 9:25AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
With headquarters in Shenzhen, China Merchants Bank was founded in 1987. The bank is China's seventh- largest listed bank by assets, with the largest distribution network among China's joint-stock banks. CMB's network is expanding rapidly. Its outlets are located mainly in China's more developed areas, such as the Pearl River and Yangtze River deltas. The firm has 18% and 82% of its shares listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges, respectively. It has no foreign strategic investors. China Merchants Group is its largest shareholder, with a 30% stake. Retail banking, corporate banking and wholesale banking accounted for 52%, 45%, and 3% of total profit before tax, respectively, and 54%, 42%, and 4% of total revenue in 2020.

China Merchants Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Merchants Bank (CIHKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCPK: CIHKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Merchants Bank's (CIHKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Merchants Bank.

Q

What is the target price for China Merchants Bank (CIHKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Merchants Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for China Merchants Bank (CIHKY)?

A

The stock price for China Merchants Bank (OTCPK: CIHKY) is $43.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Merchants Bank (CIHKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 23, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 30, 2012.

Q

When is China Merchants Bank (OTCPK:CIHKY) reporting earnings?

A

China Merchants Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Merchants Bank (CIHKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Merchants Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does China Merchants Bank (CIHKY) operate in?

A

China Merchants Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.