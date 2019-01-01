QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.4K
Div / Yield
0.19/2.21%
52 Wk
7.34 - 9.06
Mkt Cap
220.7B
Payout Ratio
28.54
Open
-
P/E
12.65
EPS
1.27
Shares
25.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 12, 2021, 9:25AM
With headquarters in Shenzhen, China Merchants Bank was founded in 1987. The bank is China's seventh- largest listed bank by assets, with the largest distribution network among China's joint-stock banks. CMB's network is expanding rapidly. Its outlets are located mainly in China's more developed areas, such as the Pearl River and Yangtze River deltas. The firm has 18% and 82% of its shares listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges, respectively. It has no foreign strategic investors. China Merchants Group is its largest shareholder, with a 30% stake. Retail banking, corporate banking and wholesale banking accounted for 52%, 45%, and 3% of total profit before tax, respectively, and 54%, 42%, and 4% of total revenue in 2020.

China Merchants Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Merchants Bank (CIHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCPK: CIHHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Merchants Bank's (CIHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Merchants Bank.

Q

What is the target price for China Merchants Bank (CIHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Merchants Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for China Merchants Bank (CIHHF)?

A

The stock price for China Merchants Bank (OTCPK: CIHHF) is $8.75 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:37:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Merchants Bank (CIHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Merchants Bank.

Q

When is China Merchants Bank (OTCPK:CIHHF) reporting earnings?

A

China Merchants Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Merchants Bank (CIHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Merchants Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does China Merchants Bank (CIHHF) operate in?

A

China Merchants Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.