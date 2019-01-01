With headquarters in Shenzhen, China Merchants Bank was founded in 1987. The bank is China's seventh- largest listed bank by assets, with the largest distribution network among China's joint-stock banks. CMB's network is expanding rapidly. Its outlets are located mainly in China's more developed areas, such as the Pearl River and Yangtze River deltas. The firm has 18% and 82% of its shares listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges, respectively. It has no foreign strategic investors. China Merchants Group is its largest shareholder, with a 30% stake. Retail banking, corporate banking and wholesale banking accounted for 52%, 45%, and 3% of total profit before tax, respectively, and 54%, 42%, and 4% of total revenue in 2020.