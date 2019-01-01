QQQ
CB Industrial Product Holding Bhd provides palm oil mill equipment and spare parts to various mills around the world. In addition, the company developed its patented Continuous Sterilization palm oil mills, which has turned it into a leading provider of turnkey mill services. The company's three segments include Palm Oil Equipment and Engineering segment, Special Purpose Vehicles segment and Palm oil plantation and Milling segment.

CB Industrial Product Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CB Industrial Product (CIHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CB Industrial Product (OTCPK: CIHPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CB Industrial Product's (CIHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CB Industrial Product.

Q

What is the target price for CB Industrial Product (CIHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CB Industrial Product

Q

Current Stock Price for CB Industrial Product (CIHPF)?

A

The stock price for CB Industrial Product (OTCPK: CIHPF) is $0.25 last updated Mon Mar 29 2021 15:46:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CB Industrial Product (CIHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CB Industrial Product.

Q

When is CB Industrial Product (OTCPK:CIHPF) reporting earnings?

A

CB Industrial Product does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CB Industrial Product (CIHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CB Industrial Product.

Q

What sector and industry does CB Industrial Product (CIHPF) operate in?

A

CB Industrial Product is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.