Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Cian PLC is an online real estate classifieds platform in the Russian market. Its networked real estate platform connects users, real estate buyers and renters, to real estate listings of all types - residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban, for both sale and rent.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.100
REV21.400M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cian Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cian (CIAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cian (NYSE: CIAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cian's (CIAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cian (CIAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cian (NYSE: CIAN) was reported by B of A Securities on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting CIAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 170.06% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cian (CIAN)?

A

The stock price for Cian (NYSE: CIAN) is $6.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cian (CIAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cian.

Q

When is Cian (NYSE:CIAN) reporting earnings?

A

Cian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Cian (CIAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cian.

Q

What sector and industry does Cian (CIAN) operate in?

A

Cian is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.