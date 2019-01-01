QQQ
China Score Inc operates as a credit reporting agency.

China Score Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Score (CIAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Score (OTCEM: CIAS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Score's (CIAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Score.

Q

What is the target price for China Score (CIAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Score

Q

Current Stock Price for China Score (CIAS)?

A

The stock price for China Score (OTCEM: CIAS) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:01:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Score (CIAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Score.

Q

When is China Score (OTCEM:CIAS) reporting earnings?

A

China Score does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Score (CIAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Score.

Q

What sector and industry does China Score (CIAS) operate in?

A

China Score is in the sector and industry.