Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.2K
Div / Yield
0.16/3.44%
52 Wk
2.94 - 5.82
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.46
EPS
0.13
Shares
506.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 11:47AM
Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company's operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O'keefe-Purdy, and others.

Champion Iron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Champion Iron (CIAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Champion Iron (OTCQX: CIAFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Champion Iron's (CIAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Champion Iron.

Q

What is the target price for Champion Iron (CIAFF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Champion Iron (OTCQX: CIAFF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting CIAFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.76% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Champion Iron (CIAFF)?

A

The stock price for Champion Iron (OTCQX: CIAFF) is $4.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:09:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Champion Iron (CIAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Champion Iron.

Q

When is Champion Iron (OTCQX:CIAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Champion Iron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Champion Iron (CIAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Champion Iron.

Q

What sector and industry does Champion Iron (CIAFF) operate in?

A

Champion Iron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.