April 10, 2025 11:10 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With ChargePoint Shares Premarket On Thursday?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

ChargePoint Holdings CHPT on Thursday unveiled a major upgrade in AC Level 2 charging technology.

The next-gen architecture introduces bidirectional charging and delivers charging speeds up to twice as fast as current AC Level 2 chargers.

ChargePoint’s new AC Level 2 architecture offers faster charging of up to 19.2 KW in North America and 22 KW in Europe, vehicle-to-everything capability, and dynamic load balancing.

The platform will support commercial, residential, and fleet use cases across North America and Europe.

It will meet key regulatory standards, including MID and Eichrecht in Europe and ENERGY STAR in the U.S. Initial models will launch in Europe this summer, followed by North America at the end of 2025.

It supports smart home integration, series wiring for multiple EVs without costly upgrades, and universal compatibility via the ChargePoint Omni Port.

The new AC Level 2 charging architecture builds on ChargePoint's nearly 20 years of leadership in EV charging, during which it has captured an estimated 61% share of the U.S. public AC Level 2 market, according to Alternative Fuels Data Center data.

Hossein Kazemi, chief technical officer of hardware at ChargePoint said, “The architecture underpinning them enables highly anticipated technologies which will deliver a significantly better experience for station owners and the EV drivers who charge with them.”

Last month, ChargePoint introduced five ultra-fast charging stations in upstate New York, located in Cortland, Waterloo, Lake Placid, Niagara Falls, and Ripley.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund WBAT.

Price Action: CHPT shares are down 2.53% at $0.5814 at the last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock/YuniqueB

CHPT Logo
CHPTChargePoint Holdings Inc
$0.5813-2.55%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.71
Growth
17.60
Quality
-
Value
29.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
WBAT Logo
WBATWisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund
$30.0023.0%
Got Questions? Ask
Which EV manufacturers may benefit from faster charging?
How will ChargePoint's technology impact competitors?
What new opportunities exist for infrastructure providers?
Could smart home integration boost demand for EV chargers?
Which European markets will be most receptive to new tech?
How might this affect utility companies in North America?
What investments in battery technology are needed?
Will fleet operators increase investments in EV charging?
Can residential solar companies partner with ChargePoint?
Which investment funds focus on EV infrastructure opportunities?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsSmall CapMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved