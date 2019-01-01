Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage
Cherry Hill Mortgage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) was reported by JMP Securities on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CHMI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) was provided by JMP Securities, and Cherry Hill Mortgage downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cherry Hill Mortgage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cherry Hill Mortgage was filed on August 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 11, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) is trading at is $6.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
