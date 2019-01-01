|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHKEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Chesapeake Energy’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
There is no analysis for Chesapeake Energy
The stock price for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHKEL) is $32.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Chesapeake Energy.
Chesapeake Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Chesapeake Energy.
Chesapeake Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.