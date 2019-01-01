Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Community Healthcare
Community Healthcare Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on November 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CHCT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Community Healthcare upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Community Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Community Healthcare was filed on November 25, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 25, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Community Healthcare (CHCT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Community Healthcare (CHCT) is trading at is $36.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
