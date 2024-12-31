CompoSecure, Cemtrex And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

EHang Holdings Limited EH announced strong preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31. Total revenues for the fourth quarter are projected to reach RMB162 million, representing a 20% increase from the guidance of RMB135 million, and a year-over-year surge of 187% from the year-ago quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro. EHang Holdings shares fell 0.4% to $15.60 in the after-hours trading session.

announced strong preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31. Total revenues for the fourth quarter are projected to reach RMB162 million, representing a 20% increase from the guidance of RMB135 million, and a year-over-year surge of 187% from the year-ago quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro. EHang Holdings shares fell 0.4% to $15.60 in the after-hours trading session. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc . SGMO announced its collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec will terminate effective April 21, 2025. Sangamo Therapeutics shares tumbled 60.4% to $0.9270 in the after-hours trading session.

. announced its collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec will terminate effective April 21, 2025. Sangamo Therapeutics shares tumbled 60.4% to $0.9270 in the after-hours trading session. Cemtrex, Inc. CETX posted stronger-than-expected sales for the fourth quarter, reporting quarterly sales of $18.10 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.39 million. Cemtrex shares climbed 12.1% to $3.51 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

CompoSecure, Inc . CMPO announced plans to spin off Resolute Holdings Management. CompoSecure shares surged 7.4% to $16.80 in the after-hours trading session.

. announced plans to spin off Resolute Holdings Management. CompoSecure shares surged 7.4% to $16.80 in the after-hours trading session. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO posted net income of $0.1 million for the second quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $1.0 million. Its net revenues fell by 11.1% to $2.4 million during the quarter. Ambow Education shares dipped 13.8% to $2.94 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock