Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cemtrex
The latest price target for Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on October 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.50 expecting CETX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1015.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and Cemtrex initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cemtrex, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cemtrex was filed on October 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cemtrex (CETX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.50. The current price Cemtrex (CETX) is trading at is $0.31, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
