Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting CERT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.50% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Certara (NASDAQ: CERT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Certara maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Certara, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Certara was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Certara (CERT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $24.00. The current price Certara (CERT) is trading at is $20.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
