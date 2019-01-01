QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company in California. Its primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The company focuses on the development of the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage Project which will capture and conserve native groundwater currently being lost to evaporation from the aquifer system beneath the property of Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County, and deliver it to water providers throughout Southern California.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cadiz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cadiz (CDZIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cadiz's (CDZIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cadiz (CDZIP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cadiz

Q

Current Stock Price for Cadiz (CDZIP)?

A

The stock price for Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is $14.0947 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:46:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cadiz (CDZIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cadiz.

Q

When is Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) reporting earnings?

A

Cadiz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cadiz (CDZIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cadiz.

Q

What sector and industry does Cadiz (CDZIP) operate in?

A

Cadiz is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.