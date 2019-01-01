QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
ChromaDex Corp is a bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team is engaged in research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. The company is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex's patent portfolio. It delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product namely, Tru Niagen which is available on Tru Niagen's website and through partnerships with retailers and distributors.

ChromaDex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ChromaDex (CDXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ChromaDex's (CDXC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ChromaDex (CDXC) stock?

A

The latest price target for ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CDXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 358.02% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ChromaDex (CDXC)?

A

The stock price for ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) is $2.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ChromaDex (CDXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ChromaDex.

Q

When is ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) reporting earnings?

A

ChromaDex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ChromaDex (CDXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ChromaDex.

Q

What sector and industry does ChromaDex (CDXC) operate in?

A

ChromaDex is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.