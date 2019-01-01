ChromaDex Corp is a bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team is engaged in research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. The company is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex's patent portfolio. It delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product namely, Tru Niagen which is available on Tru Niagen's website and through partnerships with retailers and distributors.