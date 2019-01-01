|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ChromaDex’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY), Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX).
The latest price target for ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting CDXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 358.02% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) is $2.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ChromaDex.
ChromaDex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ChromaDex.
ChromaDex is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.