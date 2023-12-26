Tesla, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Tesla Inc TSLA said over 20,000 of its cars have been registered in Sweden so far this year, even as the ongoing workers’ strike against the company nears 2 months. Tesla shares fell 0.8% to close at $252.54 on Friday.

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly discussing licensing its content with several news and publishing firms to boost its generative artificial intelligence. Apple shares fell 0.6% to close at $193.60 on Friday.

Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG reported a loss of 46 cents per share in the six months ended June 30, 2023, versus a year-ago loss of 41 cents per share. Its total operating revenue came in at $82, versus $0.18 million for the same period of the previous year. Sentage shares fell 5.1% to $1.69 in the after-hours trading session.

Versus Systems VS reported a 1-for-16 reverse stock split, effective as of the close of trading on Dec. 28, 2023. Versus Systems shares fell 5.6% to $0.1647 in the after-hours trading session.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE announced plans to acquire ICOR Technology Inc. Cadre shares gained 0.1% to $32.39 in the after-hours trading session.

