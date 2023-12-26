Tesla, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 26, 2023 2:32 AM | 1 min read
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Tesla Inc TSLA said over 20,000 of its cars have been registered in Sweden so far this year, even as the ongoing workers’ strike against the company nears 2 months. Tesla shares fell 0.8% to close at $252.54 on Friday.

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly discussing licensing its content with several news and publishing firms to boost its generative artificial intelligence. Apple shares fell 0.6% to close at $193.60 on Friday.

Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG reported a loss of 46 cents per share in the six months ended June 30, 2023, versus a year-ago loss of 41 cents per share. Its total operating revenue came in at $82, versus $0.18 million for the same period of the previous year. Sentage shares fell 5.1% to $1.69 in the after-hours trading session.

Versus Systems VS reported a 1-for-16 reverse stock split, effective as of the close of trading on Dec. 28, 2023. Versus Systems shares fell 5.6% to $0.1647 in the after-hours trading session.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE announced plans to acquire ICOR Technology Inc. Cadre shares gained 0.1% to $32.39 in the after-hours trading session.

