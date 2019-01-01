QQQ
Callahan Consolidated Mines Inc provides metal mining services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Callahan Consolidated Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Callahan Consolidated (CCMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Callahan Consolidated (OTCEM: CCMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Callahan Consolidated's (CCMN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Callahan Consolidated.

Q

What is the target price for Callahan Consolidated (CCMN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Callahan Consolidated

Q

Current Stock Price for Callahan Consolidated (CCMN)?

A

The stock price for Callahan Consolidated (OTCEM: CCMN) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 17:37:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Callahan Consolidated (CCMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Callahan Consolidated.

Q

When is Callahan Consolidated (OTCEM:CCMN) reporting earnings?

A

Callahan Consolidated does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Callahan Consolidated (CCMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Callahan Consolidated.

Q

What sector and industry does Callahan Consolidated (CCMN) operate in?

A

Callahan Consolidated is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.