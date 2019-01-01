|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Callahan Consolidated (OTCEM: CCMN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Callahan Consolidated.
There is no analysis for Callahan Consolidated
The stock price for Callahan Consolidated (OTCEM: CCMN) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Oct 15 2021 17:37:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Callahan Consolidated.
Callahan Consolidated does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Callahan Consolidated.
Callahan Consolidated is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.