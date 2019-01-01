Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 13
EPS
$0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$7.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$7.3M
Earnings History
Cryo-Cell International Questions & Answers
When is Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL) reporting earnings?
Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Cryo-Cell International’s (NASDAQ:CCEL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
