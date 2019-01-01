CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products. The Avery segment sells software, labels, tags, dividers, badges, and specialty card products under the Avery brand. The Checkpoint segment includes the manufacturing and selling of technology-driven, inventory management, and labeling solutions. And Innovia segment through which it manufactures specialty films. The majority of revenue comes from North America.