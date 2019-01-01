ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
CCL Industries
(OTCPK:CCDBF)
47.5532
00
At close: May 26
45.8727
-1.6805[-3.53%]
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low41.61 - 59.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 178.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap8.5B
P/E18.31
50d Avg. Price45.15
Div / Yield0.74/1.55%
Payout Ratio26.13
EPS0.84
Total Float-

CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CCL Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.5B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CCL Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

CCL Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is CCL Industries (OTCPK:CCDBF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for CCL Industries

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CCL Industries (OTCPK:CCDBF)?
A

There are no earnings for CCL Industries

Q
What were CCL Industries’s (OTCPK:CCDBF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for CCL Industries

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.