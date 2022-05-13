QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With CCL Industries Shares Today

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read
  • RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CCL Industries Inc CCL CCDBF to C$74 from C$80.
  • The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Spracklin states that 1Q22 results came in above expectations and (in contrast with last quarter) there was no cautionary language around near term trends.
  • The company indicated that further cost pas through initiatives would complement those already successfully implemented to date, which we believe should be well-received by the market, notes the analyst.
  • He says the share price today is the key, which exhibits a significant disconnect between the company's strong fundamentals, its clean balance sheet, and the valuation at which the shares trade.
  • Price Action: CCL.B shares are trading higher by 6.29% at C$60.32 on TSX, and CCDBF is higher by 5.21% at $45.54 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadawhy it's movingNewsPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas