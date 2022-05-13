What's Going On With CCL Industries Shares Today

- RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CCL Industries Inc CCL CCDBF to C$74 from C$80.
- The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares.
- Spracklin states that 1Q22 results came in above expectations and (in contrast with last quarter) there was no cautionary language around near term trends.
- The company indicated that further cost pas through initiatives would complement those already successfully implemented to date, which we believe should be well-received by the market, notes the analyst.
- He says the share price today is the key, which exhibits a significant disconnect between the company's strong fundamentals, its clean balance sheet, and the valuation at which the shares trade.
- Price Action: CCL.B shares are trading higher by 6.29% at C$60.32 on TSX, and CCDBF is higher by 5.21% at $45.54 on the last check Friday.
