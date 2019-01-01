CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE: CCCS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting CCCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.15% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE: CCCS) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and CCC Intelligent Solutions initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CCC Intelligent Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) is trading at is $9.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
