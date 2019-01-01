QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CBTX Inc is the US-based bank holding company. It mainly focuses on providing commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The services provided by the company includes business and personal deposits account, personal and business lending, mobile and online banking, merchant banking and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from interest on loans and investments.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.330 0.0000
REV34.370M34.910M540.000K

Analyst Ratings

CBTX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBTX (CBTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CBTX's (CBTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CBTX (CBTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting CBTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.36% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CBTX (CBTX)?

A

The stock price for CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) is $30.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CBTX (CBTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) reporting earnings?

A

CBTX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is CBTX (CBTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBTX.

Q

What sector and industry does CBTX (CBTX) operate in?

A

CBTX is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.