|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.330
|0.330
|0.0000
|REV
|34.370M
|34.910M
|540.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CBTX’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC).
The latest price target for CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting CBTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.36% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CBTX (NASDAQ: CBTX) is $30.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
CBTX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CBTX.
CBTX is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.