Cabot
(NYSE:CBT)
77.20
4.81[6.64%]
At close: May 27
74.41
-2.7900[-3.61%]
After Hours: 4:55PM EDT
Day High/Low72.4 - 77.25
52 Week High/Low47.59 - 77.25
Open / Close72.4 / 77.14
Float / Outstanding44M / 56.4M
Vol / Avg.584K / 434.7K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E33.83
50d Avg. Price68.42
Div / Yield1.48/1.92%
Payout Ratio63.16
EPS1.86
Total Float44M

Cabot (NYSE:CBT), Dividends

Cabot issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cabot generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.26%

Annual Dividend

$1.48

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cabot Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cabot (CBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cabot. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.37 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cabot (CBT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Cabot ($CBT) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Cabot (CBT) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Cabot (CBT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Cabot (CBT) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.37

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)?
A

Cabot has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cabot (CBT) was $0.37 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

