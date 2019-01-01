ñol

Cracker Barrel Old
(NASDAQ:CBRL)
105.25
2.42[2.35%]
At close: May 27
105.25
00
After Hours: 4:28PM EDT
Day High/Low103.62 - 105.53
52 Week High/Low90.3 - 163.37
Open / Close103.62 / 105.25
Float / Outstanding20.1M / 23.2M
Vol / Avg.269.4K / 405K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E17.66
50d Avg. Price112.6
Div / Yield5.2/4.94%
Payout Ratio60.4
EPS1.61
Total Float20.1M

Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cracker Barrel Old reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 22

EPS

$1.710

Quarterly Revenue

$862.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$862.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cracker Barrel Old using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Cracker Barrel Old Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) reporting earnings?
A

Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 22, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.23, which beat the estimate of $2.19.

Q
What were Cracker Barrel Old’s (NASDAQ:CBRL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $743.2M, which missed the estimate of $750M.

