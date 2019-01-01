Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 22
EPS
$1.710
Quarterly Revenue
$862.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$862.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Cracker Barrel Old using advanced sorting and filters.
Cracker Barrel Old Questions & Answers
When is Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) reporting earnings?
Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 22, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL)?
The Actual EPS was $2.23, which beat the estimate of $2.19.
What were Cracker Barrel Old’s (NASDAQ:CBRL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $743.2M, which missed the estimate of $750M.
