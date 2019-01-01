Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old
Cracker Barrel Old Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) was reported by Citigroup on April 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $97.00 expecting CBRL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.84% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ: CBRL) was provided by Citigroup, and Cracker Barrel Old initiated their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cracker Barrel Old, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cracker Barrel Old was filed on April 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $97.00. The current price Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL) is trading at is $105.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.