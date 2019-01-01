CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.590
Quarterly Revenue
$12.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of CB Financial Services using advanced sorting and filters.
CB Financial Services Questions & Answers
When is CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) reporting earnings?
CB Financial Services (CBFV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were CB Financial Services’s (NASDAQ:CBFV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
