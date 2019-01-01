CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CB Financial Services
The latest price target for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) was reported by DA Davidson on January 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting CBFV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.75% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) was provided by DA Davidson, and CB Financial Services downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CB Financial Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CB Financial Services was filed on January 4, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 4, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CB Financial Services (CBFV) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $25.00 to $20.00. The current price CB Financial Services (CBFV) is trading at is $21.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
