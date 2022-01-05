 Skip to main content

Cato Names Chuck Knight To Succeed John Howe As CFO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 6:22am   Comments
  • Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) said its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John R. Howe plans to retire from the roles effective January 17, 2022.
  • Howe will remain employed with the company through May 1, 2022, to assist with the transition.
  • The company has named Chuck Knight to succeed Howe as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 17, 2022.
  • Chuck was previously the CFO of The Vitamin Shoppe.
  • Cato is a specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories.
  • Price Action: CATO shares closed higher by 0.69% at $17.51 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

