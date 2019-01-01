ñol

Cass Information Sys
(NASDAQ:CASS)
34.10
0.16[0.47%]
At close: May 27
34.10
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low33.79 - 34.33
52 Week High/Low31.85 - 48.21
Open / Close34.19 / 34.1
Float / Outstanding13.3M / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.34.1K / 64.7K
Mkt Cap465.6M
P/E16.16
50d Avg. Price37.09
Div / Yield1.12/3.28%
Payout Ratio52.13
EPS0.61
Total Float13.3M

Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cass Information Sys reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$0.600

Quarterly Revenue

$42.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$42.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cass Information Sys using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Cass Information Sys Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) reporting earnings?
A

Cass Information Sys (CASS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Cass Information Sys’s (NASDAQ:CASS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $33.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

