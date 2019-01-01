QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Grab Holdings Inc is an investment holding company. The Group enables access to transportation, delivery, mobile payment, financial services and enterprise offerings in Southeast Asia through its mobile application (the Grab Platform).

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grab Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grab Hldgs (GRABW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRABW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grab Hldgs's (GRABW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grab Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Grab Hldgs (GRABW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grab Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Grab Hldgs (GRABW)?

A

The stock price for Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRABW) is $1.295 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grab Hldgs (GRABW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grab Hldgs.

Q

When is Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRABW) reporting earnings?

A

Grab Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grab Hldgs (GRABW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grab Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Grab Hldgs (GRABW) operate in?

A

Grab Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.