Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:15 AM.

Earnings

Camtek missed estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was up $19.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Camtek's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.40 0.36 0.26 EPS Actual 0.43 0.45 0.38 0.33 Revenue Estimate 72.50M 70.00M 64.10M 54.97M Revenue Actual 74.17M 70.69M 67.45M 57.35M

