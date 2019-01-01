Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Credit Acceptance
Credit Acceptance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $460.00 expecting CACC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.03% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Credit Acceptance maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Credit Acceptance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Credit Acceptance was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Credit Acceptance (CACC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $440.00 to $460.00. The current price Credit Acceptance (CACC) is trading at is $590.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
