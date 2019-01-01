ñol

Credit Acceptance
(NASDAQ:CACC)
590.00
8.60[1.48%]
At close: May 27
581.40
-8.6000[-1.46%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low578.59 - 591.12
52 Week High/Low381.93 - 703.27
Open / Close587.69 / 590
Float / Outstanding6.4M / 13.1M
Vol / Avg.35.3K / 102.2K
Mkt Cap7.8B
P/E9.42
50d Avg. Price561.71
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS15.02
Total Float6.4M

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Credit Acceptance reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$13.760

Quarterly Revenue

$455.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$455.7M

Earnings Recap

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Credit Acceptance beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $13.76 versus an estimate of $12.37.

Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.57 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Credit Acceptance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 12.69 12.02 9.50 7.92
EPS Actual 14.26 13.84 13.71 9.64
Revenue Estimate 459.36M 461.37M 454.30M 422.26M
Revenue Actual 463.20M 470.10M 471.70M 451.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Credit Acceptance using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Credit Acceptance Questions & Answers

Q
When is Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) reporting earnings?
A

Credit Acceptance (CACC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $5.22, which beat the estimate of $4.66.

Q
What were Credit Acceptance’s (NASDAQ:CACC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $276M, which beat the estimate of $267.7M.

