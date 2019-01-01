ñol

Cable One (NYSE:CABO), Dividends

Cable One issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cable One generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.93%

Annual Dividend

$11.0

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cable One Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cable One (CABO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cable One. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.75 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cable One (CABO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Cable One ($CABO) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Cable One (CABO) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Cable One (CABO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Cable One (CABO) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $2.75

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)?
A

Cable One has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cable One (CABO) was $2.75 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

