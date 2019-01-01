China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$136.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$136.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of China Automotive Systems using advanced sorting and filters.
China Automotive Systems Questions & Answers
When is China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) reporting earnings?
China Automotive Systems (CAAS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.14.
What were China Automotive Systems’s (NASDAQ:CAAS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $117.7M, which beat the estimate of $106.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.