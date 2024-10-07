Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Byrna Technologies Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the Andover, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 5 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 12 cents per share. Byrna Technologies projects to report revenue of $20.8 million for the quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 4, Byrna Technologies announced preliminary third-quarter financial results with revenue above estimates.

Byrna Technologies shares gained 9.4% to close at $18.95 on Friday.

Roth MKM analyst Matt Koranda initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $14 on Aug. 28. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jon Hickman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $12.75 to $16.25 on April 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target from $14 to $17 on April 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Market Perform on Sept. 27. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

