Top 5 Industrials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In March

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP

Wheels Up Experience posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. "Wheels Up has a strong foundation of revenue backed by loyal customers who continue to spend at significant levels with us. Over the past decade, our team has proven that we can deliver robust growth with record revenue of $1.6 billion in 2022," said Chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.6500 .

RSI Value: 24.42

24.42 UP Price Action: Shares of Wheels Up Experience fell 1.8% to close at $0.6582 on Wednesday.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. ARIS

Aris Water Solutions posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Aris Mining CEO Neil Woodyer said, “Aris Mining combines free cash flow generation from current operations with attractive large-scale development projects with long mine lives and growth potential from exploration upside. During 2022, our business generated $51 million of free cash flow from current operations that substantially funded $73 million in long-term growth investments.” The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $7.51.

RSI Value: 23.83

23.83 ARIS Price Action: Shares of Aris Water Solutions fell 2% to close at $7.78 on Wednesday.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. BXC

BlueLinx elected Shyam K. Reddy as President and CEO. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $57.50.

RSI Value: 29.65

29.65 BXC Price Action: Shares of BlueLinx Holdings fell 0.4% to close at $67.94 on Wednesday.

Xometry, Inc. XMTR

Xometry reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results. “In Q4 2022, Xometry delivered strong 32% marketplace growth in a period of increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions," said Randy Altschuler, Xometry CEO. The company’s 52-week low is $13.86.

RSI Value: 22.87

22.87 XMTR Price Action: Shares of Xometry gained 1.4% to close at $14.29 on Wednesday.

BGSF, Inc. BGSF

BG Staffing posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President and CEO, said, “Fiscal 2022 was a transformational year for our Company. We are very pleased with the results and believe that our stated goals of fully aligning BGSF’s core strategy around building higher margin businesses in consulting, managed services and in workforce solutions demonstrated significant progress in 2022.” The company has a 52-week low of $10.25.

RSI Value: 27.12

27.12 BGSF Price Action: Shares of BGSF fell 0.4% to close at $10.92 on Wednesday.

