The nuclear energy sector just got a jolt of presidential power—and Wall Street noticed. Shares of nuclear-power startup Oklo Inc OKLO, uranium supplier Centrus Energy Corp LEU, and reactor heavyweight BWX Technologies Inc BWXT charged higher this week as President Donald Trump signed a suite of executive orders aimed at reviving the U.S. nuclear industry.

Trump’s Nuclear Push Ignites Analyst Optimism

Calling it "the most consequential shift in energy policy of our lifetimes," William Blair analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiated coverage of the three companies with Outperform ratings, citing a policy backdrop that now aggressively favors nuclear innovation and domestic uranium production.

Trump's four executive orders—signed Friday—mandate faster licensing timelines, greenlight federal land for new nuclear builds, and prioritize AI data centers and defense facilities as early beneficiaries. The goal: break regulatory bottlenecks and unleash a new wave of U.S.-based nuclear projects, including 10 large reactors by 2030.

Oklo, Centrus, BWX Flash Bullish Technicals

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Oklo, which aims to bring its first small modular reactor (SMR) online by 2028, saw its stock surge over 10% Tuesday and is now up 150% in 2025 alone. Dorsheimer pegs Oklo's fair value at $70—a roughly 30% upside from current levels—with bullish scenarios reaching as high as $82.

Read Also: Oklo Inks Deal With South Korean Nuclear Giant For Global Push

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Centrus Energy, the only U.S.-owned uranium enricher, is riding its own wave. The stock soared nearly 13% Tuesday, fueled by technical momentum and strategic positioning amid growing national security concerns over enriched uranium supplies. Blair's price target: $185—about 42% upside from current prices.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

BWX Technologies, long the Navy's go-to nuclear supplier, could expand its footprint into commercial SMRs. Though its recent gains were modest, Blair sees a potential 36% climb with a target of $173.

With all three stocks now trading well above key moving averages, the trend is bullish—and the policy winds are clearly at their back.

Whether you believe in the trillion-dollar nuclear dream or just want to ride the momentum, Wall Street's message is clear: this trio is officially on watch.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock