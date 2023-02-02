4 Cheapest Financial Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Trustmark Corporation TRMK

Trustmark reported upbeat quarterly earnings. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $26.67 .

RSI Value: 29.20

TRMK Price Action: Shares of Trustmark rose 0.8% to settle at $29.34 on Wednesday.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCB

FVCBankcorp posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $13.47.

RSI Value: 10.04

FVCB Price Action: Shares of FVCBankcorp fell 0.5% to close at $13.64 on Wednesday and added 2.8% in after-hours trading.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares posted weak quarterly results. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $14.45.

RSI Value: 29.14

BWB Price Action: Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares fell 2.1% to close at $15.23 on Wednesday.

SHF Holdings, Inc. SHFS

SHF Hldgs, during November, posted Q3 EPS of $0.06. The company’s 52-week low is $0.85.