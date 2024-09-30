What's Going On With BrainsWay Shares Monday?

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY stock is trading higher on Monday after the company announced a $20 million investment from Valor Equity Partners.

The Details: BrainsWay will issue a total of 2,103,745 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a purchase price of $9.51 per share, representing a 20% premium over the average ADSs price during the past 30 days.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds from the PIPE for initiatives including expanding market awareness, enhancing data analysis capabilities, developing its R&D roadmap, evaluating other potential opportunities in the TMS industry and expanding access to Deep TMS.

If Valor maintains at least 10% of BrainsWay’s outstanding voting rights, it can nominate one member to BrainsWay’s board of directors. If Valor maintains at least 20%, it will have the right to nominate two members to the board.

“The equity financing strengthens the Company’s balance sheet, further advances strategic initiatives, and expands access to its Deep TMS™ technology, while aligning BrainsWay with a premier U.S. tech investor,” said Ami Boehm, the company’s Chairman of the board.

BWAY Price Action: At the time of writing, BrainsWay shares are trading 14.6% higher at $9.25, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

