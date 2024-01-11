Why Richardson Electronics Shares Are Trading Lower By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Richardson Electronics posted a quarterly loss of 13 cents per share, compared to market estimates for earnings of 1 cent per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $44.13 million versus estimates of $52.00 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Richardson Electronics shares dipped 13.2% to $10.85 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Atreca, Inc. BCEL shares rose 53.2% to $0.1641 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Wednesday. Atreca, last month, announced the sale of a collection of antibody-related assets and materials to Immunome consisting of a $5.5 million upfront payment and up to $7.0 million in clinical development milestones.

Losers

180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares fell 22.5% to $0.2341 in pre-market trading. 180 Life Sciences was granted EU patent titled "Method of Treating a Localized Fibrotic Disorder Using An Il-33 Antagonist."

