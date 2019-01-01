QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
BPI Energy Holdings Inc engages, through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, BPI Energy, Inc., in the exploration, production and commercial sale of coalbed methane in the Illinois Basin. The company owned or controlled CBM rights, through mineral leases, options to acquire mineral leases, and a farm-out agreement, covering approximately 500,000 total acres in the Basin.

BPI Energy Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BPI Energy Holdings (BPIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BPI Energy Holdings (OTCEM: BPIGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BPI Energy Holdings's (BPIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BPI Energy Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for BPI Energy Holdings (BPIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BPI Energy Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for BPI Energy Holdings (BPIGF)?

A

The stock price for BPI Energy Holdings (OTCEM: BPIGF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:40:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BPI Energy Holdings (BPIGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BPI Energy Holdings.

Q

When is BPI Energy Holdings (OTCEM:BPIGF) reporting earnings?

A

BPI Energy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BPI Energy Holdings (BPIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BPI Energy Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does BPI Energy Holdings (BPIGF) operate in?

A

BPI Energy Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.