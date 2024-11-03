Super Micro Computer, Li Auto And Estee Lauder Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Oct 28-Nov 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares declined 44.89% following the resignation of its independent auditor, Ernst & Young. Argus Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Estee Lauder Cos EL stock dipped 23.69% after it reported first-quarter earnings, and several analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- Aptiv APTV shares fell 18.67% following a third-quarter revenue miss.
- SharkNinja SN shares tumbled 18.48% after it reported third-quarter financial results.
- Check Point Software CHKP dipped 17.70% last week after reporting worse-than-expected sales results, and analysts revised the price forecast and rating.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG lost 16.36% after the company reported a Q3 earnings miss and revised annual outlook due to weak demand in China.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR shares fell 15.75% after the company reported Q3 financial results.
- CDW CDW stock fell 13.19% last week. It reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings amid weak hardware demand and customer delays.
- Borr Drilling Ltd BORR lost 13.19% on continued weakness following preliminary Q3 financial results. As of 31 December 2024, the company’s stock will also be voluntarily delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange.
- Li Auto Inc. LI stock decreased 12.96% after the company reported quarterly results and October deliveries.
