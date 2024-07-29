Compared to Estimates, Bank of Marin Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bank of Marin BMRC reported $25.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.85 million, representing a surprise of -2.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -68.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank of Marin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 2.5% versus 2.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.5% versus 2.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : -300.4% compared to the 80.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -300.4% compared to the 80.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $3.56 billion versus $3.60 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.56 billion versus $3.60 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total non-accrual loans : $33.68 million compared to the $6.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $33.68 million compared to the $6.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income : $22.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.88 million.

: $22.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.88 million. Total non-interest income : $2.79 million versus $2.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.79 million versus $2.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $22.64 million compared to the $23.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Bank of Marin have returned +38.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

