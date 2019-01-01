ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BlackRock
(NYSE:BLK)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher amid overall market optimism following better-than-expected retail earnings and a drop in jobless claims.
652.18
25.58[4.08%]
At close: May 26
652.44
0.2600[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:40PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low631.21 - 652.94
52 Week High/Low582.58 - 973.16
Open / Close631.32 / 652.44
Float / Outstanding149.9M / 151.5M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 961.4K
Mkt Cap98.8B
P/E15.74
50d Avg. Price681.88
Div / Yield19.52/3.12%
Payout Ratio43.39
EPS9.46
Total Float149.9M

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Dividends

BlackRock issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BlackRock generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.25%

Annual Dividend

$19.52

Last Dividend

Mar 7

Next Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BlackRock Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BlackRock (BLK) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BlackRock (BLK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BlackRock ($BLK) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BlackRock (BLK) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BlackRock (BLK) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BlackRock (BLK) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $4.88

Q
What is the dividend yield for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)?
A

The most current yield for BlackRock (BLK) is 3.16% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.